Delhi Metro Yellow Line Reschedules Service On October 6 Check DMRC's New Time Of Samaypur Badli - MCC Gurugram Train

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Metro Yellow Line is set to face disruptions in the morning hours on Sunday, October 6 in the wake of planned maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.

The Yellow Line metro that runs across Samaypur Badli and Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro stations will feel the impact of temporary metro service disruption until 6:40 am. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced some adjustments in train schedules and station closures on October 4.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said,“During the maintenance work, the train services will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes and thereafter, regular Sunday timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.”

As per the exclusive Sunday schedule, the first train will depart later than usual. Instead of the usual 6:00 am departure of the morning train from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram, it is scheduled to leave at 6:45 am. Perhaps, the first train to Samaypur Badli from Kashmere Gate will commence its journey at 6:52 am, instead of 6:00 am.

According to the revised timings for October 6, normal train services will continue to remain available on the remaining major section of Yellow Line from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Kashmere Gate and Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya stations.