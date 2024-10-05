Black Sea Update: One Russian Kalibr Carrier On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy warship, which is a carrier of Kalibr with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles, is currently on combat duty in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 on October 5, 2024, on , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy warship carrying Kalibr missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; no enemy warships are present in the Sea of Azov," the post states.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

Additionally, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 10 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea, eight of which continued towards the Bosphorus Strait; five vessels passed into the Sea of Azov, one of which came from the Bosphorus.