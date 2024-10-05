Black Sea Update: One Russian Kalibr Carrier On Combat Duty
Date
10/5/2024 1:07:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy warship, which is a carrier of Kalibr with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles, is currently on combat duty in the Black Sea.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 on October 5, 2024, on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy warship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; no enemy warships are present in the Sea of Azov," the post states.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.
Read also: Ukraine
in The Hague
: Tribunal should oblige Russia
to dismantle Kerch bridge
Additionally, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 10 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea, eight of which continued towards the Bosphorus Strait; five vessels passed into the Sea of Azov, one of which came from the Bosphorus.
MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108748662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.