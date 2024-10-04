Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - Kuwait's Permanent Delegate to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai commended the strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

AMMAN - Jordan condemned Israeli settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and their provocative practices, including blowing the trumpet in violation of the sanctity and holiness of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden ruled out the possibility that an all-out war could erupt in the Middle East following the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.

GENEVA - A group of UN experts warned regarding Israel's recent ground incursion in Lebanon describing it as a violation of international law.

KUALA LUMPUR - Typhoon Krathon has taken five lives in the north of the Philippines, declared the country's disasters' agency. (end) ibi