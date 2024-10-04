Farag Sets Up Qatar Classic Rematch With Elias Elsherbini Extends Winning Streak

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: World No.1 Ali Farag yesterday set up a blockbuster QTerminals Qatar Classic semi-final clash against the reigning world champion Diego Elias following a commanding straight-set win over Nicolas Mueller at the Khalifa International & Squash Complex.

Egypt's Farag made light work of Switzerland's Mueller, winning 14-12, 11-5, 11-6 in 34 minutes, while Elias dispatched seventh seed Tarek Momen in four games (11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4) to set up the marquee meeting which will be a rematch of last year's final.

Farag, a Qatar Classic champion in 2018, 2020 and 2023, was tested to his limits by Mueller in the first game before fighting hard to secure an early lead. Farag then went on to secure the next two games relatively easily to make back-to-back Qatar Classic semi-finals.

“It's always quick-fire stuff with Nicky,” said Farag.

“I'm the opposite, I like to contain my opponents, but he doesn't give me the chance to do that. Sometimes I have to accept it and go along with his game plan. I thought I started off well at 6-2, and then suddenly I was 7-6 down.

“All in all, I'm very pleased to get this one under my belt, otherwise it would have been a different story,” Farag said.



Egypt's Nour ElSherbini (right) in action England's Georgina Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Elias, despite having an unfavourable record of just five wins from 18 previous meetings against Momen, yesterday had a strong start against the World No.7. After going down in the first game, Momen fought back in the second, but Elias proved he is stronger this time as he outsmarted the Egyptian in the next two games.

Elias will be looking to overcome Farag in today's semi-final to book his place in the title clash for a second consecutive occasion as he targets his second Qatar Classic title, after securing the honours three years ago.

“It's always a huge battle against Ali. He's been No.1 in the world for a long time now. We always play tough matches and hopefully tomorrow we can have another good one,” Elias, who lost to Farag in a four-game thriller last year, said.

Joining the duo in the men's semi-finals are World No.9 Joel Makin, who defeated Egypt's Fares Dessouky 3-1 (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8) and third seed Mostafa Asal, who dispatched former champion Karim Abdel Gawad 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7) in an all-Egyptian clash.

In the women's side, defending women's champion Hania ElHammamy of Egypt reached the semi-finals after completing a 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-5) win over Belgium's Tinne Gilis in the opening match of the day.

World No.1 Nour ElSherbini of Egypt clinched her 13th win in a row after defeating England's Georgina Kennedy in a tricky four-game encounter (3-1: 11-6, 7-11, 14-12, 11-5). The 28-year-old ElSherbini said she is looking forward to avenge her last year's Qatar Classic final defeat when she takes on compatriot ElHammamy in today's semi-final.

“I'm looking forward to it [playing against ElHammamy]. It's always tough when you've played a player in the final and then now you're playing in the semis. I'm definitely looking for revenge this time,” ElSherbini said.

World Champion Nouran Gohar who beat World Junior Champion Amina Orfi 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7) and Olivia Weaver of the United States who overcame Belgium's Nele Coll 3-2 (11-8, 2-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6) in a dramatic 72-minute affair, also booked their places in the semi-finals.