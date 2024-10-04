Tristan Capital Partners And Lübke Kelber Invest In Residential Portfolio In The Rhine-Main Region With A Focus On Frankfurt
Frankfurt a. M., 4 October 2024 - The EPISO 6 fund, managed by Tristan Capital Partners, has acquired a residential portfolio comprising approximately 450 units in a joint venture with Lübke Kelber (ISIN: DE000A35JR33). A significant
portion of the portfolio is located in Frankfurt, with additional properties in Offenbach, Wiesbaden, and Bad Soden. The portfolio consists of 26 assets totaling around 36,500 sqm. Lübke Kelber will again act as the asset manager for the joint venture and
now manages a portfolio of over 3,500 residential units. Recently, the joint venture also acquired 350 residential units in Leipzig.
“The residential real estate market in Frankfurt and the Rhine-Main region offers excellent investment opportunities. With this portfolio in prime locations and significant value-add potential,
we are once again demonstrating our strong network and market access in Germany,” commented Dr. Constantin Plenge, Managing Director at Tristan Capital.
Marc Sahling, CEO of Lübke Kelber, added:“Our focus is on modernizing the portfolio extensively and undertaking energy-efficient refurbishments. In addition, we will make significant investments
to enhance the value of individual properties.” The portfolio currently has a vacancy rate of nearly 50%, providing further opportunities for development.
This acquisition expands the joint venture's activities into the Rhine-Main region. The investment focus is on residential assets and portfolios of minimum 300 units in all locations across Germany
with the aim of expanding the portfolio.
The buyer was advised by McDermott Will & Emery, PwC, TA Europe, CBRE and Colliers.
