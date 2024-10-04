Tristan Capital Partners And Lübke Kelber Invest In Residential Portfolio In The Rhine-Main Region With A Focus On Frankfurt

EQS-News: Lübke Kelber AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Tristan Capital Partners and Lübke Kelber invest in residential portfolio in the Rhine-Main region with a focus on Frankfurt

Tristan Capital Partners and Lübke Kelber invest in residential portfolio in the Rhine-Main region with a focus on Frankfurt



Frankfurt a. M., 4 October 2024 - The EPISO 6 fund, managed by Tristan Capital Partners, has acquired a residential portfolio comprising approximately 450 units in a joint venture with Lübke Kelber (ISIN: DE000A35JR33). A significant

portion of the portfolio is located in Frankfurt, with additional properties in Offenbach, Wiesbaden, and Bad Soden. The portfolio consists of 26 assets totaling around 36,500 sqm. Lübke Kelber will again act as the asset manager for the joint venture and

now manages a portfolio of over 3,500 residential units. Recently, the joint venture also acquired 350 residential units in Leipzig.



“The residential real estate market in Frankfurt and the Rhine-Main region offers excellent investment opportunities. With this portfolio in prime locations and significant value-add potential,

we are once again demonstrating our strong network and market access in Germany,” commented Dr. Constantin Plenge, Managing Director at Tristan Capital.



Marc Sahling, CEO of Lübke Kelber, added:“Our focus is on modernizing the portfolio extensively and undertaking energy-efficient refurbishments. In addition, we will make significant investments

to enhance the value of individual properties.” The portfolio currently has a vacancy rate of nearly 50%, providing further opportunities for development.



This acquisition expands the joint venture's activities into the Rhine-Main region. The investment focus is on residential assets and portfolios of minimum 300 units in all locations across Germany

with the aim of expanding the portfolio.



The buyer was advised by McDermott Will & Emery, PwC, TA Europe, CBRE and Colliers.





About Lübke Kelber

About Lübke Kelber Lübke Kelber is an owner-managed, independent consultancy for real estate transactions drawing on over 55 years of market expertise. The organization focuses on medium-sized enterprises in particular. We operate throughout Germany with 90 highly qualified specialists active in 8 locations in Frankfurt am Main, Berlin, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. We establish contact with international investors through our international desk in London. On average, we realise an annual transaction volume of up to 1 billion euros with residential and commercial properties We make coinvestments in selected assets, and in this line of business, we offer our partners a platform for asset, property and investment management. Our stringent quality standards, coupled with continuity and reliability, guarantee our clients high success rates with their mandates. Clearly defined and concise structures, mutual respect and transparent communication are at the core of our work. This is how we create value.

For more information, please visit or .









About Tristan Capital Partners

Tristan Capital Partners is a real estate investment manager, specialising in value-added investment strategies across all property types in the UK and Europe. Tristan's pan-European real estate funds include core+, opportunistic and debt strategies, with total assets under management of over €15 billion and a loyal client base of institutional and private investors. The company was founded in 2009. Tristan's headquarters are in London, and it has offices in Luxembourg, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt. Milan and Madrid. Tristan is an affiliate of New York Life Investments. It is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority and is MiFID compliant. Please visit for more information.











Media Contact

Ingo Kudla

Marketing Manager

...

Taunusstr. 6 | SKYPER Carré

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Telefon: 069 9999-1315





Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media:

IR AG

Frederic Hilke

0221-914097-0

...



