Chinesenewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Enters LOI To Acquire GTC Multi Trading DMCC
Date
10/4/2024 2:10:31 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT) today announced its entry into a letter of intent (the“LOI”) to acquire GTC Multi Trading DMCC (“GTCM”), a financial technology company registered in the United Arab Emirates. According to the LOI, BHAT plans to acquire, through multiple rounds, an aggregate of 60% of the shares of GTCM through the issuance of ordinary shares.“This partnership signifies a pivotal shift in our company's strategy towards the fintech sector and represents a significant milestone in our integration of AI Technology innovation with financial services,” said Chen Xiaodong, chief executive officer of BHAT.“The acquisition of GTCM marks the initial phase of our collaboration following the framework cooperation agreement with GTC Group LLC. We remain committed to further exploring AI applications in the financial industry, propelling our services and products towards an AI-driven future.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the company's investor relations website at .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BHAT are available in the company's newsroom at
About ChineseWire
ChineseWire
(“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
ChineseWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
ChineseWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN04102024000224011066ID1108747455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.