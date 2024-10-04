National Football Team's Preparation Plan And Travel Program Announced
Date
10/4/2024 9:09:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national football team's preparation plan and
travel programme have been announced, Azernews
reports.
The Azerbaijan national team will gather on October 7 and will
hold training sessions at the Neftchi Football Centre on October
8-9.
The team will travel to Tallinn, Estonia, on October 9 at 15:00.
Head coach Fernando Santos will lead the team in their final
training session before the match against the Estonian team on
October 10 at 18:00 (Baku time) at the Lillekula stadium.
The national team will have a morning training session on
October 12, the day after the game against Estonia, and will return
to Baku at 14:00 (Baku time).
On October 13, there will be a final training session before the
match against the Slovakia national team at 17:00 at the Tofiq
Bahramov Republican Stadium.
Note that the Azerbaijan national team is set to play against
Estonia away on October 11 and against Slovakia at home in Baku on
October 14. Both matches will kick off at 20:00.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108746820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.