Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Hurt By Crude Bomb Splinter In Attack On House

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) Former BJP Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, Arjun Singh, has been reportedly after being hit by a splinter of a bomb.

He claimed that there was an unprovoked attack on his residence at Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday morning.

“I was inside the house then. The miscreants hurled bricks and crude bombs towards the security personnel and party workers present at my house then. I even heard a firing sound. In that attack I was hit on my limb by the splinter of a crude bomb,” Singh said.

He also alleged that the attackers were known miscreants in the locality enjoying the backing of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“A local Trinamool Congress councillor and his son were the masterminds behind the attack. The entire development took place in front of police who remained mute spectators. At least 25 crude bombs were hurled towards my residence,” Singh alleged.

He, however, admitted that the condition of his wound is not serious.

“I have video-recorded the entire incident, which shows how the police were inactive while the attack took place. The law and order situation in the state has totally collapsed,” Singh claimed.

Till the time the report was filed there was no counter reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress in the matter.

Singh, a long-time erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator from Bhatpara constituency in North 24 Parganas district joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and contested successfully as a BJP candidate from Barrackpore Lok Sabha that year.

However, in 2022 he joined Trinamool Congress again in the presence of the party General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

However, being denied a ticket from Barrackpore in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Singh went back to the BJP again before the polls.

The BJP fielded him again as a party candidate from Barrackpore this year. However, he was defeated this time by Trinamool Congress' Partha Bhowmick.