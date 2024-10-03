Lennox Schedules Third Quarter Results
RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII ), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, will report third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. An earnings conference call and webcast are scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Michael Quenzer will provide a summary of the company's financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.
To participate in the earnings conference call, please call 800-245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use conference ID LIIQ324. The conference call also will be webcast live on the company's investor relations website at
A replay of the conference call will be available until October 30, 2024, by calling toll-free 800-925-9940 (U.S.) or +1 402-220-5394 (international). The call also will be archived on the company's investor relations website.
About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at
or by contacting Investor Relations at [email protected] .
