Lennox Schedules Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII ), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, will report third quarter 2024 results before the opens on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. An call and webcast are scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Michael Quenzer will provide a summary of the company's financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the earnings conference call, please call 800-245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use conference ID LIIQ324. The conference call also will be webcast live on the company's investor relations website at

A replay of the conference call will be available until October 30, 2024, by calling toll-free 800-925-9940 (U.S.) or +1 402-220-5394 (international). The call also will be archived on the company's investor relations website.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at



or by contacting Investor Relations at [email protected] .

Contacts

Analysts & Investors

Chelsey Pulcheon

Director, Investor Relations

Media

Mary Ellen Mondi

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED