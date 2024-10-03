Vystar Hiring Over 100 Employees Across Florida And Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyStar Credit Union is actively hiring to fill more than 100 full-time Contact Center and branch positions in markets across Florida and Georgia to continue providing a best-in-class experience for its more than 985,000 members.

VyStar offers all employees a robust benefits package, which includes paid time off, medical/dental insurance and 401(k) with company match. Other benefits include parental/family care leave, child adoption assistance, student loan payoff stipends, upfront tuition assistance and paid time off for volunteering. Competitive compensation will be set based on position and level of experience.

In addition to these benefits, VyStar prioritizes culture and belonging efforts to create a welcoming environment for all employees. That has led to the creation of programs such as employee resource groups, educational summits and an external speaker series. Efforts to foster a premium employee experience resulted in VyStar being recognized by the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council as a 2024 Healthiest Companies Platinum Award Winner. The Healthiest Companies Award recognizes organizations that support employees' health and wellbeing through best-in-class wellness programs. VyStar has also been named a Best Places to Work in IT on the Foundry's Computerworld 2024 list.

"At VyStar, we are fortunate to bring in talented individuals to begin their careers with our organization," said VyStar Chief Human Resource Officer Kawanza Humphrey. "Our employees are dedicated to serving our members and our communities. We offer numerous opportunities for professional growth and provide a platform for our employees to give back and find their purpose. We look forward to adding top talent to our team."

Once filled, these positions will help VyStar manage current and future growth as the credit union expands in new and existing markets. Contact Center and branch employees are available to assist members with various financial transactions and answer questions related to accounts, loan payments and more.

VyStar offers opportunities for advancement and pay increases through the completion of Member Service and Loan Training programs. To learn more or to apply for a position at VyStar, please visit

vystarcu/careers .

VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with over 80 branches and now serves more than 985,000 members with assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,500 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter), and LinkedIn .

