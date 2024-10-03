Global Digital Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 41.40 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 18.26% Report By Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global digital therapeutics size was valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 41.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.26% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital therapeutics market is driven by several critical aspects, notably the transition to value-based care, which emphasizes patient outcomes and closely matches the quantifiable advantages provided by digital medicines. Partnerships between businesses and digital therapeutic firms promote innovation and expedite the creation of integrated solutions that improve patient care. The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program is essential, providing accelerated approval pathways for new digital therapeutics (DTx) items, thus enabling swifter market access.



Furthermore, escalating investments from both public and private sectors are propelling research and development (R&D) and the commercialization of novel digital health solutions, hence enhancing market expansion. These elements are reshaping the healthcare environment, rendering digital medicines a vital aspect of contemporary treatment methodologies.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives the Global Market

Chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases, are rising worldwide, leading to an increased desire for individualized and scalable therapies. Digital treatments provide evidence-based interventions that can be incorporated into patients' daily routines. Omada Health's digital platform for diabetes management assists patients in altering their behavior through tailored coaching, which has demonstrated a reduction in the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Consequently, digital therapeutics offer scalable, individualized interventions for chronic illnesses, enhancing patient outcomes and decreasing healthcare expenditures.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into digital medicines offers substantial prospects for improving personalization, forecasting treatment results, and refining therapy recommendations. These advanced technologies allow digital therapeutics platforms to analyze extensive patient data, enabling the creation of highly personalized treatment programs that address specific needs.

Kaia Health exemplifies an AI-driven digital therapy designed to manage musculoskeletal pain. This platform employs AI to deliver instantaneous feedback on physical therapy exercises, guaranteeing that treatments are customized and efficacious for each patient. Utilizing AI and ML, digital medicines can provide data-informed, individualized treatment strategies that enhance patient involvement and compliance. This customization improves treatment efficacy and establishes digital therapeutics as an essential element in contemporary healthcare, propelling more industry expansion and innovation.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to hold a 49.17% market share during the forecast period. North America possesses the predominant portion of the digital therapeutics market, propelled by its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, elevated adoption rates of digital health technologies, and a conducive regulatory framework. The existence of prominent digital therapeutics firms, such as Omada Health and Pear Therapeutics, stimulates innovation and competition, hence promoting market expansion.

Furthermore, heightened expenditures from both public and private sectors, coupled with advantageous reimbursement policies that promote the adoption of digital solutions, substantially enhance the region's preeminence. Incorporating digital therapies into established treatment pathways and the increasing focus on value-based care drive market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the digital therapeutics market. This swift expansion is ascribed to the escalation of healthcare digitization, a rising incidence of chronic illnesses, and an augmented need for individualized treatment options. Countries such as China and India are making substantial advancements in healthcare infrastructure, with increasing investments in telemedicine and digital solutions. Government initiatives designed to improve healthcare access, including financing for technology integration and the promotion of telemedicine, further stimulate market expansion in this region.

Key Highlights



By offerings, the global digital therapeutics market is segmented into devices, and software and services. The software and services segment leads the global digital therapeutics market due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to deliver personalized, evidence-based interventions.

By application, the global digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment. The treatment segment dominates the global digital therapeutics market by delivering targeted, evidence-based interventions that address specific medical conditions.

Based on the revenue model, the market is segmented into subscription, one-time purchase/licensing, and outcome/value-based. The subscription segment holds the largest market share due to its recurring revenue structure.

By indication, the global digital therapeutics market is segmented into B2B and B2C. The B2B segment dominates the global digital therapeutics market because it focuses on partnerships with healthcare providers, payers, and employers to integrate digital solutions into existing healthcare systems. North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to hold a 17% market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Omada Health, Propeller Health, Happify Health, Livongo (Teladoc Health), WellDoc, Kaia Health, 2Morrow, Inc, Cognoa, Click Therapeutics, Akili Interactive Labs, Big Health, DarioHealth, Noom Inc., Biofourmis, MindMaze, Sidekick Health, Cognito Therapeutics, Hello Heart, CureApp, and Biofourmis.

Market News



In September 2024 , DarioHealth Corp. announced the integration of condition-specific communities and peer groups with personalized navigation into its cardiometabolic solution, enhancing outcomes-based engagement and marking a significant advancement in the Dario-Twill product offering. In April 2024 , Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Click Therapeutics announced that the FDA had cleared Rejoyn (formerly CT-152), the first prescription digital therapeutic for treating major depressive disorder (MDD) as an adjunct to outpatient care for adults on antidepressants, aimed at reducing MDD symptoms.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

By Offerings



Devices Software and Services

By Applications



Preventive



Prediabetes



Obesity



Nutrition



Lifestyle Management

Others

Treatment



Diabetes



CNS Disorders



Chronic Respiratory Disorders



Musculoskeletal Disorders



Cardiovascular Diseases



Gastrointestinal Disorders



Substance Use and Addiction Management



Rehabilitation and Patient Care Others

By Revenue Model



Subscription

One-time Purchase/Licensing Outcome/Value-based

By Sales Channel



B2B



Providers



Payers



Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

B2C



Patients Caregivers

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

