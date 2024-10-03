Two Dead, 102 Injured In Taiwan Due To Typhoon Krathon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Heavy winds and rain brought by Typhoon Krathon caused at least two deaths, 102 and left two people unaccounted in Taiwan due to typhoon Krathon, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

Typhoon Krathon, the 18th tropical storm of the year, made landfall near Kaohsiung in the south of Taiwan at 12:40 p.m. (0440 GMT), the Taipei-based Central News Agency reported Thursday, citing the Central Weather Administration.

The typhoon was moving at a speed of 8 km per hour (kph) and traveling in a north-northeasterly direction when it hit land, the weather agency said. The slow-moving storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, with gusts of up to 162 kph, it added.

Some 211 passenger and cargo flights at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the country's main aviation hub, were canceled on Thursday. In addition, around 51,000 households across the country were without power as of Thursday morning, Taiwan Power Co. said. (end)

