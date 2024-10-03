Rumi By Amirali Meysami Wins Bronze In A' Jewelry Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rumi

Handcrafted 18K Jewelry Inspired by Rumi's Poetry Recognized for Exceptional Design and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of jewelry design, has announced Rumi, a captivating jewelry collection by Amirali Meysami , as the Bronze Winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance of the Rumi collection, solidifying its position as a standout in the competitive world of jewelry design.The Rumi collection's recognition with the A' Jewelry Design Award holds significant implications for both the brand and the industry at large. By showcasing the power of poetic inspiration and meticulous handcrafted techniques, this award-winning collection sets a new standard for meaningful and artisanal jewelry design. It demonstrates the enduring appeal of culturally-rich narratives and the value of preserving traditional craftsmanship in an increasingly mass-produced market.Each piece in the Rumi collection is meticulously handcrafted from 18-karat gold, ensuring a level of uniqueness and character that is rarely seen in contemporary jewelry. The designs draw inspiration from the profound poetry of Jalaluddin Rumi, particularly his poem "Dance of Atoms," which explores the vibrant energy and interconnectedness of the universe. Through fluid lines, graceful curves, and an interplay of light and shadow, the Rumi collection translates this poetic vision into wearable art that resonates with the wearer on a deeply personal level.For Amirali Meysami and the Sanjaaq brand, the Bronze A' Design Award for the Rumi collection serves as a catalyst for future innovation and creative exploration. It validates their commitment to authentic, meaningful design and encourages them to delve even deeper into the rich cultural heritage of Iran and the wider Middle East. As the brand continues to gain international recognition, it is poised to make a lasting impact on the trajectory of jewelry design, inspiring a renewed appreciation for the artistry and storytelling potential of this ancient craft.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Rumi collection and explore its poetic inspiration at:About Amirali MeysamiAmirali Meysami, born on April 18, 1983, in Canada, is a visionary designer who graduated from the Art and Architecture of Azad University with a degree in industrial design. In 2013, he founded Sanjaaq, where he currently serves as the CEO and head designer. With a passion for creating three-dimensional accessories that capture the magic of life, Amirali draws inspiration from the profound emotions that touch his heart, infusing his designs with a sense of wonder and authenticity.About SaanjaqFounded in 2013, Sanjaaq Gallery has established itself as a leading producer of high-quality, handmade gold jewelry. With a focus on minimalist designs and creative innovation, Sanjaaq has garnered a devoted following, offering a diverse range of bright and beautiful products to suit various tastes. The brand's commitment to excellence and craftsmanship is evident in its 21 branches across Iran, cementing its position as a trusted name in the world of fine jewelry.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes jewelry designs that demonstrate a remarkable blend of creativity, technical proficiency, and aesthetic appeal. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of experienced professionals, academics, and journalists in the jewelry industry evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass various aspects, including innovative concepts, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability, and commercial viability. By adhering to these stringent standards, the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a mark of distinction, highlighting jewelry designs that push the boundaries of the field and contribute to its ongoing evolution.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried competition that has been recognizing and promoting outstanding design across various industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Jewelry Design Award celebrates visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands that are shaping the future of jewelry design. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants gain exposure on a global stage, showcasing their creativity and technical prowess to an audience of industry professionals, media, and design enthusiasts. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to foster a better world through the power of exceptional design, motivating creators to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own groundbreaking projects at

