Foundation Stone Laid For Karabakh Stone LLC's Plant In Jabrayil District
Date
10/3/2024 7:09:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the foundation-laying
ceremony for the Karabakh Stone LLC's plant in the Araz Valley
Economic Zone industrial park located in the Jabrayil district,
Azernews reports.
MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108742985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.