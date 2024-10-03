Yen Tumbles As Japan’S New Leadership Cools Rate Hike Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Japanese yen plummeted on October 3, 2024, following surprising comments from the country's new leadership. Prime Shigeru Ishiba shocked currency markets by stating Japan's wasn't ready for another interest rate hike.



His remarks triggered a sharp 2.9% overnight drop in the yen's value against the US dollar. This decline marked the yen's steepest daily fall since June 2022, surpassing recent volatility.



During morning trading in Tokyo, the currency briefly dipped below 147 yen to the dollar, a level not seen since September 3. The sudden caught many investors off guard.



Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda echoed Ishiba's cautious tone, further dampening expectations for monetary tightening.



These comments represented a significant shift from the central bank's previous hints at potential rate hikes to address inflation concerns.







The yen's weakness wasn't solely due to domestic factors. Recent strong US labor market data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments about a robust US economy also played a role.



This combination of factors created a perfect storm for yen depreciation. Historically, the yen has been weakening since 2022, reaching multi-decade lows against the dollar.



In July 2024, it hit 161 yen per dollar, raising concerns among economists and policymakers. The Bank of Japan had previously taken steps to address this trend.



In late July 2024, it implemented an interest rate hike. A weaker yen has far-reaching implications for Japan's economy.



It benefits exporters by making their products more competitive internationally, potentially boosting export-driven sectors. However, it also raises inflation concerns as import prices tend to rise.

Challenges of Yen Depreciation

Prime Minister Ishiba's "growth-oriented economy" policy aims to drive personal consumption and investment through wage increases.



However, the sudden yen depreciation may complicate these efforts by potentially increasing imported goods costs.



Analysts now predict the Bank of Japan is unlikely to raise interest rates again this year, potentially leading to continued yen depreciation through 2024.



Some forecasts suggest the dollar-yen exchange rate could reach 143 yen per dollar by year-end and 136 yen per dollar by the close of 2025.



Global economic conditions could still influence the yen 's trajectory. A significant US economic downturn might prompt Federal Reserve rate cuts, potentially leading to yen appreciation.



In an extreme scenario where the Fed returns to zero interest rates, the yen might strengthen beyond 120 per dollar.



As the situation remains fluid, market participants will closely monitor further comments from Japanese officials and global economic indicators.



The coming months will likely see continued currency market volatility as investors navigate this shifting landscape.

