RITES & DMRC sign MoU for exploring Metro works

Gurugram, October 03, 2024: RITES Ltd., a leading transport infrastructure consultancy, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is renowned for operating and maintaining Delhi's extensive metro rail network. Through this MoU, both organizations will combine their strengths to identify, secure, and execute metro projects in India and abroad.



RITES and DMRC officials at the MoU-signing ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday



This strategic collaboration will focus on offering services in areas including General Consultancy, Project Management, Detailed Design, Feasibility Studies and others. The partnership aims at tapping opportunities in the urban transit system space, delivering world-class solutions for both domestic and international projects.



Also, the alliance syncs with RITES' ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint under its ‘RITES Videsh’ initiative. With DMRC’s extensive experience in metro rail operations and RITES’ proven expertise in transport infrastructure, both entities are well-positioned to pursue emerging opportunities.







