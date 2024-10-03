Global Semiconductor Supply Chain Analysis Amid The U.S.-China Tech War: Product Classification, Developments, Country Rankings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the Global Semiconductor supply chain Amid the U.S.-China Tech War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the development of the global semiconductor industry and its product classification, examines country rankings based on semiconductor product categories and the semiconductor industry chain, and explores the impact of the U.S.-China rivalry on the global semiconductor industry chain.
After the onset of the U.S.-China trade war, the United States, aiming to enhance its influence in the technology sector, began implementing a series of suppression strategies, attempting to delay the development of China's semiconductor technology through regulations. International semiconductor-related restrictions have indeed had a certain impact on the global semiconductor industry and its stakeholders. However, they have not yet resulted in decisive outcomes for the competition between the U.S. and Chinese semiconductor industries or the operation of the global semiconductor supply chain.
As the U.S.-China rivalry persists, the development of the semiconductor industry remains uncertain, continuing to influence the landscape of the global semiconductor supply chain.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Semiconductor Product Classification
1.1 Integrated Circuits as the Major Segment
1.2 Major Software and Hardware System Developers Creating Proprietary Chips
2. Development of the Global Semiconductor Industry Chain
2.1 The Semiconductor Industry Chain Includes Eight Sub-industries
2.2 Semiconductor Industry Chain with IDM as the Largest Segment
3. Country Rankings Based On Semiconductor Product Categories
3.1 South Korea Chipmakers Dominates Memory Products
3.2 Micro-component Products Mainly Microprocessors
3.3 O-S-D Products
3.4 Analog IC and Power Management I
3.5 GPU and FPGA/PLD Products
3.6 Communication ICs Divided into Wired and Wireless Networking ICs
3.7 Display Driver IC (DDI) and Touch and Display Driver Integration IC (TDDI)
3.8 IC Application Processors, Baseband ICs, and RF ICs
4. Country Rankings Based on the Semiconductor Industry Chain
4.1 United States Ranked First in Semiconductor Industry Chain Value in 2023
4.2 Value of the U.S. IC Design Industry Surpassed IDM in 2023
4.3 U.S. Dominates Several Semiconductor Sub-industries Globally in 2023
5. The U.S. Continues to Strengthen Semiconductor Restrictions on China
5.1 The U.S.-China Competition Shifts from Trade War to Tech War
5.2 Under U.S.-China Confrontation, China's Semiconductor Market Share Declines
5.3 China Focuses on Developing Mature Processes
List of Figures
Semiconductor Product Classification Diagram Global Semiconductor Product Proportion Semiconductor Industry Chain Diagram Global Semiconductor Industry Shipment Value Distribution Major Manufacturers of 21 Global Semiconductor Products Major Countries for 21 Global Semiconductor Products Country Rankings of Semiconductor Industry Chain Value Country Distribution of Semiconductor Industry Chain Value Country Rankings in the Semiconductor Industry Chain Diagram of U.S. Semiconductor Restrictions on China Global Market Share of China and U.S. Semiconductor Markets
Companies Featured
Advantest Agilent Amkor ams OSRAM Analog Devices Apple Applied Materials ASE Group ASML ASR Microelectronics Broadcom Cadence FocalTech Systems Formosa Sumco Technology GigaDevice GlobalFoundries GlobalWafers Goertek Hygon Information ILITEK Infineon Intel JCET Group Kioxia KLA Lam Research Lattice LX Semicon Macronix Marvell MediaTek Micron Nanya Technology Novatek Microelectronics Nvidia NXP Onsemi PSMC Qorvo Qualcomm Realtek Robert Bosch Samsung Shin-Etsu Siemens EDA SK Hynix Skyworks Solutions SMIC Sony STMicro Sumitomo Chemical Synopsys TDK TEL Texas Instrument Tokyo Ohka Kogyo TSMC UMC Unisoc VeriSilicon VIS WD Will Semiconductor Winbond Electronics
