عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Calls Countries Sharing Airspace With Israel Its Potential Enemy

Iran Calls Countries Sharing Airspace With Israel Its Potential Enemy


10/3/2024 5:11:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran will consider any state that provides Israel with its airspace for possible strikes against Iran as an enemy.

Azernews reports via Iranian sources that this was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, adding that Tehran has conveyed this position to other countries.

Recall that Iran launched almost 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday night, following Israel's operations to liquidate Iran's proxy leaders, according to the BBC.

The Israeli military said most of the missiles were intercepted, but that a small number struck central and southern Israel. The only person reported to have been killed was a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank.

It was Iran's second such attack on Israel this year, after it launched about 300 missiles and drones in April.

MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108742597


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search