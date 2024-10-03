Iran Calls Countries Sharing Airspace With Israel Its Potential Enemy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran will consider any state that provides Israel with its airspace for possible strikes against Iran as an enemy.

Azernews reports via Iranian sources that this was stated by Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi, adding that Tehran has conveyed this position to other countries.

Recall that Iran launched almost 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday night, following Israel's operations to liquidate Iran's proxy leaders, according to the BBC.

The Israeli military said most of the missiles were intercepted, but that a small number struck central and southern Israel. The only person reported to have been killed was a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank.

It was Iran's second such attack on Israel this year, after it launched about 300 missiles and drones in April.