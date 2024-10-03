Wind Power Market Assessment 2015-2035: Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Average Turbine Size, And Key Country Analysis Featuring Vestas, GE, Siemens Gamesa & More
Date
10/3/2024 4:15:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power Market, Update 2024 - Global market Size, Turbine Market Share, Average Turbine Size, and Key Country Analysis to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global wind power market. The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecasts of wind power capacity and generation, geo-political scenario, market size, and market drivers and challenges for twelve key wind power market countries - the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and South Africa.
The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis.
The report includes:
Wind power market study at the global level, and at a key country level covering twelve key countries in depth. Key growth drivers and challenges at a country level. Historic (2015-2023) and forecast (2023-2035) data for cumulative installed wind power capacity and generation globally, and for each of the key countries. Market size globally and in each of the key countries. Import and export values in each of the key countries.
The report will allow you to:
Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the wind power market. Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market. Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential. Maximize potential in the growth of the wind power market Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues. Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Vestas GE Siemens Gamesa Envision MHI Vestas Shanghai Electric Xinjiang Goldwind WEG Enercon Nordex Senvion Suzlon Inox Wind China Ming Yang
