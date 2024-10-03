SHRM Unveils Groundbreaking Research on HR Priorities for 2025 and the Transformative Impact of AI on HR

(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) SHRM today launched a pioneering research report titled “HR Priorities with AI in the Workplace | MENA Perspectives 2025” offering critical insights into the evolving role of HR in an era defined by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies. The findings, presented at a in-person hybrid event at the Palm Atlantis, Dubai – UAE, attended by elite HR professionals, business leaders, and technology experts, highlight the pressing priorities for HR as organizations prepare for 2025 and beyond.

SHRM report examines how AI is reshaping core HR functions—from talent and employee engagement to workforce planning and decision-making—while spotlighting the strategies HR leaders must adopt to successfully navigate these changes.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, Director General of the Department of Human Resources, Government of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “HR department of RAK is poised to work with international HR Leaders like SHRM to bring important data points on how AI is changing the landscape of HR and organizations. We are glad to extend our support and resources to such initiatives from the forefront, he emphasized.”

“HR is at the forefront of one of the most significant workplace transformations in modern history,” said Achal Khanna, [CEO- SHRM East] at SHRM. “As artificial intelligence becomes integral to business operations, the role of HR evolves from traditional practices to data-driven, strategic decision-making. This research empowers HR professionals to anticipate and act on the profound shifts that AI will bring.”



Key Research Findings:

• HR Priorities and Key Challenges: The report identifies Talent Acquisition & Retention, Employee Health & Well-Being, and Talent Development (including managing performance) as top HR priorities over the next two years. It also speaks in parallel of internal budgetary constraints for HR projects and skill shortages (within HR teams) as key challenges in executing these priorities.

• Impact of AI Adoption in HR: The report underscores the growing emphasis on analytics and learning & development as pivotal areas for AI adoption within HR across the region. Notably, it also highlights significant investment in AI-driven tools and technologies, particularly in recruitment, onboarding, and workforce planning. This reinforces the imperative for leveraging next-generation AI to optimize talent acquisition and ensure organizations continue to attract the right talent in a competitive landscape

• Hurdles in AI Implementation: Data privacy and cybersecurity remain paramount concerns across nearly all industries. Notably, respondents from the manufacturing and heavy industries sectors highlighted challenges in integrating AI platforms with legacy HR management systems. These issues underscore the complexity of modernizing HR infrastructure while safeguarding sensitive data.

• Readiness to Embrace and Leverage AI in HR: A notable 33.53% of organizations expressed confidence that their HR teams are well-prepared to lead the integration of AI into HR functions. Additionally, 43.35% of respondents identified digital literacy as the most critical skill for the future, emphasizing its importance in navigating the evolving landscape of HR technology and innovation





