Enemy Launches 402 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
10/3/2024 2:11:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 402 strikes on 11 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday, October 2.
Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Russian troops carried out seven airstrikes on Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Temyrivka, Levadne, and Novodarivka. Some 245 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne. Eight MLRS attacks targeted Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. As many as 142 artillery strikes were launched on Lobkove, c, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne," he wrote.
Forty-one reports were received about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Civilians were not hurt.
