JAF, Netherlands Embassy Sign Cooperation Agreement On Military Fields

10/2/2024 11:02:53 PM

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- A joint cooperation agreement between the Jordan armed forces (JAF) - Arab army and the embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan was signed on Wednesday at JAF General Headquarters, in the presence of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Hunaiti.
The agreement, signed by JAF representative, Assistant for Planning, Organization, and Defense Resources, and the Dutch Ambassador to Jordan, Harry Verweij, aims to strengthen joint cooperation and exchange of expertise in military fields between the two countries.
The agreement is part of JAF's efforts to consolidate relations and cooperation frameworks, exchange knowledge and technology with advanced armies, in addition to enhancing joint programs and exercises.
The agreement was attended by the Dutch military attaché in Amman and a number of senior JAF officers.

Jordan News Agency

