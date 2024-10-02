JAF, Netherlands Embassy Sign Cooperation Agreement On Military Fields
Date
10/2/2024 11:02:53 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- A joint cooperation agreement between the Jordan armed forces
(JAF) - Arab army
and the embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan was signed on Wednesday at JAF General Headquarters, in the presence of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Hunaiti.
The agreement, signed by JAF representative, Assistant for Planning, Organization, and Defense Resources, and the Dutch Ambassador to Jordan, Harry Verweij, aims to strengthen joint cooperation and exchange of expertise in military fields between the two countries.
The agreement is part of JAF's efforts to consolidate relations and cooperation frameworks, exchange knowledge and technology with advanced armies, in addition to enhancing joint programs and exercises.
The agreement was attended by the Dutch military attaché in Amman and a number of senior JAF officers.
MENAFN02102024000117011021ID1108741599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.