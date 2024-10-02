Arizona's First Femtech And Women's Health Summit To Redefine Innovation, October 9Th, During Menopause Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AZ FemTech and Women's Summit

Arizona to host the inaugural FemTech & Women's Health Summit during Menopause Awareness Month, uniting leaders to drive innovation, equity, and action.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 9, 2024, Arizona will become the epicenter of women's health innovation as it hosts the inaugural FemTech and Women's Health Summit, co-hosted by the Arizona Commerce Authority and The Pause Technologies. Taking place during Menopause Awareness Month, this groundbreaking event will unite senior leaders from healthcare, technology, government, and venture funding in a bold effort to drive innovation, equity, and action in women's health.The Summit's goal is clear: position Arizona as a national leader in FemTech and a global voice in solving critical women's health challenges-from the gaps in menopause care to the underfunding of women's health research. With an urgent need for new solutions, this event will highlight the power of collaboration across sectors to change the landscape of healthcare for women."Arizona is poised to lead with breakthroughs in women's health, largely thanks to our booming bioscience industry. That's why we are especially thrilled to host the inaugural FemTech and Women's Health Summit, where leaders across healthcare, technology, and research will come together to address critical challenges in women's health and advance collaborative solutions that ensure equity in care,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.Key speakers include Dr. Lisa Larkin, MD, President of the North American Menopause Society and an outspoken advocate for women's midlife health. Also joining the stage is Dr. Mitzi Krockover, Managing Partner of Krockover Collaborative and former leader of Mayo Clinic's Women's Health initiative. Joan Koerber-Walker, CEO of Arizona BioIndustry Association (AZBio), brings her extensive experience in biotechnology and life sciences, offering insights on how Arizona can lead the way in biotech solutions tailored to women's health needs.Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, will share how Arizona's business environment fosters a thriving ecosystem for health innovation, making the state a destination for cutting-edge solutions. Mia Chorney, a senior leader at HonorHealth, will discuss how large healthcare systems are adopting AI and emerging technologies to improve patient care, particularly for underserved areas in women's health. Melissa (Sutton) Margraves, a high-performing sales leader from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), will speak on the critical role technology plays in transforming healthcare infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of data-driven solutions in FemTech.Melissa Lamson, the EVP of Venture Development & Innovation Strategy at the Arizona Commerce Authority highlights, "Advancing innovation in women's care is critical, from both an economic and health standpoint. We're excited to co-host The Arizona FemTech and Women's Health Summit and elevate this important issue among researchers, entrepreneurs, and leaders in our community.”Susan Sly, event co-chair, CEO and Founder of The Pause Technologies, keynote speaker, who has been voted one of the top women in AI in 2024, emphasized the Summit's pivotal role: "This is more than just a gathering; it is the launch of a movement. We are addressing critical women's health issues that have been overlooked for too long. By aligning founders, funders, healthcare providers, policy makers, and technology innovators, we are creating a powerful ecosystem where women's health is prioritized. This Summit represents the beginning of real, meaningful change."Azin Radsan van Alebeek, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Emmeline Ventures shared,“The inaugural Arizona Women's Health and FemTech Summit is not only a platform for cutting-edge innovation in women's healthcare but also a pivotal step in positioning Phoenix as a premier FemTech hub, leveraging the city's unique mix of talent, resources, and entrepreneurial spirit.”The Arizona FemTech and Women's Health Summit is made possible by the generous support of Blue Cross Blue Shield, the lead sponsor, alongside gold sponsors Bayless Ventures, PNC Bank, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, AMD, STN, Snell and Wilmer, and Emmeline Ventures. With Arizona at the forefront, this event will set the stage for transformative advancements in women's health at a national and global level.For more information visit .Media Contact:(855) 728-7324...About The Pause Technologies:The Pause Technologies focuses on helping women navigate perimenopause and menopause using artificial intelligence.About Arizona Commerce Authority:The Arizona Commerce Authority is the state's leading economic development organization, with a mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy.About Emmeline Ventures:A group of female investors committed to investing in and growing new, emerging female founders & businesses.

