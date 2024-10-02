Australian Wheat Production Faces Setback As Drought And Frost Strike

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Australia's wheat production has taken a hit due to unfavorable weather conditions. Drought and frost have damaged crops, potentially reducing wheat output by over a million tons.



This setback affects not only Australia but also other major wheat -producing countries like Argentina and Russia. Analysts have revised their estimates downward in light of the recent weather events.



Rod Baker from Australian Crop Forecasters adjusted his harvest forecast to 30 million tons or less. This marks a significant decrease from the August estimate of 31.7 million tons.



The impact of these weather conditions extends beyond Australia's borders. Argentina, a rival wheat exporter in the Southern Hemisphere, is grappling with drought.



Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, faces planting delays due to adverse conditions. These global challenges have influenced wheat futures prices.







Benchmark contracts on the Chicago exchange reached their highest level in three and a half months. This surge comes after wheat prices hit a four-year low in July.

Australia's Wheat Outlook

September initially showed promise for Australia's harvest outlook. Soil moisture levels were favorable in most growing areas. However, rainfall has been scarce since then. A frost two weeks ago affected large areas in the south and southeast.



Vitor Pistoia, an analyst at Rabobank in Sydney, provided insight into the frost's impact. He explained that the frost struck during a critical phase of seed development.



Pistoia now estimates the national wheat crop at 27 to 29 million tons. Australia's wheat production has fluctuated in recent years.



The country produced 26 million tons in the 2023/24 season. Over the past five seasons, Australia averaged 29.8 million tons, according to the Ministry of Agriculture data.



Despite these challenges, Australia has established itself as the world's third-largest wheat exporter. The country's meteorological department offers a glimmer of hope.



They predict above-average rainfall for October in most winter-growing areas. As harvest approaches in the coming weeks, all eyes will be on Australia's wheat-growing regions.



The outcome will have significant implications for global wheat supply and prices. Farmers and analysts alike await October's rainfall with bated breath.

MENAFN02102024007421016031ID1108741492