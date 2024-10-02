Terror Threat To US To Remain High In '25 -- DHS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Threats of domestic and foreign in the US are expected to remain high in 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned on Wednesday.

"The terrorism threat environment in the Homeland is expected to remain high over the coming year," reads the DHS' 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA), issued today.

"This is due to a confluence of factors, including potential violent extremist responses to domestic sociopolitical developments - particularly the 2024 election cycle - and international events like the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict," it clarified.

The DHS emphasized that lone offenders and small groups continue to pose the greatest threat.

"Meanwhile, foreign terrorist organizations, including ISIS and al Qaeda maintain their enduring intent to conduct or inspire attacks in the Homeland," it indicated.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas pointed out that the DHS' assessment is meant to help federal, state, and local partners in preparing, preventing, and responding to an ever-evolving threat environment.

"The Homeland Security Assessment provides an important overview of the dynamic and evolving threat landscape, illustrating just how varied and challenging the threats we confront are," said Mayorkas.

"It is because of the remarkable DHS workforce, and our close collaboration with our federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and private sector partners, that we are able to meet the challenges and keep the American people safe and secure." (end)

