2Talk Announces Strategic Appointment Of Elly Mohler As Channel Director To Accelerate Innovation In Cloud Communication

Elly Mohler Appointed as 2talk's Director

2talk Awarded 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

Tech Sales Veteran Joins Cloud Communications Innovator

- Johnstone, CEOREDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2talk, an leader in cloud-based communication solutions and a disruptor in the telecommunications market since 2008, proudly announces the appointment of Elly Mohler as Channel Director, effective September 1, 2024.This strategic hire underscores 2talk's commitment to pushing the envelope in cloud telephony and enhancing its position in the rapidly evolving US telecommunications landscape.Elly Mohler, a seasoned tech sales veteran , brings over a decade of hands-on experience in technology sales, consulting, and strategic channel development. Her extensive background in IT networks, cloud computing, AI, and SaaS data/voice technologies makes her an invaluable asset as 2talk accelerates its growth in the highly competitive cloud communications sector.Mohler's career has been marked by her consistent ability to exceed ambitious sales targets while providing forward-thinking solutions that align with the future of business communications.Dot Johnstone, CEO of 2talk, shared her thoughts on the new appointment: "When Elly was first recommended to us, her reputation in the industry preceded her. After meeting her, I immediately understood why she comes so highly regarded. Elly's track record of building strong channel partnerships and her deep understanding of the telecommunications landscape is exactly what we need at this stage of our growth. I'm thrilled she's chosen to bring her talents to 2talk, and I'm looking forward to the fresh perspectives she'll bring to our team."Mohler expressed her enthusiasm about the new role: "I've been watching 2talk's innovations in the cloud communications space for some time now, and I've always been impressed by their forward-thinking approach. What really resonates with me is 2talk's dedication to customer satisfaction. In an industry where customers can often feel like just another number, 2talk stands out by ensuring each customer gets the most from their telecom service. This aligns perfectly with my own philosophy of building strong, value-driven partnerships. I'm excited to dive in, leverage my industry experience, and work with the leadership team to further enhance 2talk's channel strategy. There's immense potential here to not only grow our partnerships but to elevate the standard of service across the industry."In her role as Channel Director, Mohler will spearhead 2talk's channel strategy, with a focus on cultivating and expanding partner relationships to drive growth and innovation in the cloud communications market. Her leadership is expected to further enhance 2talk's reputation as a trailblazer in hosted VoIP, UCaaS, and SIP Trunking technologies.2talk's appointment of Elly Mohler reflects the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining its leadership position in the telecommunications industry. With a history of pioneering solutions that redefine business communications, 2talk is poised to continue delivering cutting-edge, reliable, and flexible communication solutions to businesses across the United States.

