Lockheed Martin Declares Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend
Date
10/2/2024 5:16:01 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase of $0.15 per share over the last quarter and represents the company's 22nd consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2, 2024.
The company's board has also authorized the purchase of up to an additional $3 billion of Lockheed Martin common stock under its share repurchase program. With this increase, total authorization for future repurchases under the share repurchase program is approximately $10 billion. The number of shares purchased and the timing of purchases are at the discretion of management and subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security®
vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at
LockheedMartin .
SOURCE Lockheed Martin
MENAFN02102024003732001241ID1108741101
