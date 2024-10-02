Commercial Bank Recognized With“Best Mobile Banking App In The Middle East” And“Best Mobile Banking In Qatar” By Global Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, the leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, has been recognized with“Best Mobile Banking App in the Middle East” and“Best Mobile Banking in Qatar” by Global Finance in a ceremony held in London.

Joseph Abraham, Group CEO of Commercial Bank, said:“Digital banking is at forefront of our strategy and is core to our focus on client convenience. These awards are positive recognition of our mobile banking application as being the best in the Middle East and continuous improvement of the mobile banking application will remain a key focus in the future.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, said:“Winning the Best Mobile App award across Qatar and the Middle East reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering exceptional mobile banking solutions.

We continuously invest in cutting-edge technologies to enhance the customer experience, making banking more accessible, intuitive, and secure. This recognition reaffirms our leadership in digital transformation."

Hussein Al-Abdulla, EGM, Chief Marketing Officer and CB Real Estate at Commercial Bank, said:“These accolades carry a heightened expectation, one that challenges us to consistently push the boundaries of what's possible and set new standards of excellence. This commitment runs deep within our line of work as we strive to ensure that Qatar maintains its prominent position as a leader in the regional banking landscape.”