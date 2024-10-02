The Solar Revolution Supports The Wild Bear Nature Center With Solar Energy Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wild Bear Nature Center Construction

50KW Solar Installation

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Solar , a leading provider of solar solutions in the Boulder area, is proud to announce its partnership with Wild Bear Nature Center in Nederland, CO, to implement a 50KW solar installation that will power the center with clean, energy. The Solar Revolution is contributing services and resources to ensure the success of this project, which aligns with its mission to advance sustainability and protect the environment.Wild Bear Nature Center ( ) has been a beacon of environmental education and stewardship in the community, inspiring people of all ages to connect with and conserve nature. By embracing solar energy, the center is taking a critical step toward reducing its carbon footprint and fostering a more sustainable future.“We are thrilled to support Wild Bear Nature Center in their commitment to sustainability,” said Matt Napier, CEO of The Solar Revolution.“This partnership allows us to give back to the community while demonstrating the power of solar energy to drive positive environmental change.” We have added a website page, , where our clients can learn more about the Wild Bear Nature Center project and show their support through donations.The Solar Revolution ( ) is dedicated to making solar energy accessible to homes, businesses, and non-profit organizations. By donating resources to this project, they hope to inspire others to support worthy causes like Wild Bear Nature Center.For more information on how you can get involved or to learn more about The Solar Revolution's solar solutions, visit .

