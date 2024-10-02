Sri Lanka To Reopen Easter Sunday Attack Investigations
Oct 2 (News 1st) – Sri Lanka Police announced the appointment of a special team to reopen investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.
A senior police officer stated that the necessary plans for this initiative are currently being formulated.
During a press briefing held yesterday to announce the latest Cabinet decisions, Minister of Public Security Vijitha Herath confirmed that steps are being taken to restart the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.
