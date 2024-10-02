Shelly Group: Reminder – 1st Capital Markets Day – Save the Date (news with additional features)

EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Shelly Group: Reminder – 1 st Capital Markets Day – Save the Date



Sofia / Munich, 2

October 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) (“Shelly Group” /“the Company“), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to attend its 1st

Capital Markets Day on 5

November live in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, or virtually via webcast. The formal invitation with a complete agenda and information on registration will follow next week.



Dimitar Dimitrov, CEO of Shelly Group: “At our Capital Markets Day, we'll be showing why Shelly is special and what's new. Shelly stands out for its fast time-to-market for innovative solutions: Expect new developments in sensor technology, smart locks, and where smart home technology is heading! With Shelly X, we are presenting the next big innovation in the smart home sector, combining the latest technology with easy-to-use, scalable solutions.” Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will elaborate on how Shelly Group is disrupting the market for smart building solutions, show how Shelly products are conquering the clients' hearts and homes, outline business strategy and growth drivers, and present its capital markets strategy and long-run prospects until 2030. For a more convenient planning of arrival and departure, the Capital Markets Day will begin at 11.30 CET with registration and a light snack lunch. The presentations will start at 12.30 CET. From 16.00 CET, a get-together will be held on site for participants to round off the day with snacks and drinks and inspiring discussions. For more information and RSVP please contact



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: ...





About Shelly Group Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG. Additional features:



