Camden National Corporation To Announce Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results On October 29, 2024
Date
10/2/2024 2:15:58 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC ) will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.
A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 hosted by Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Archer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.
Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial into the call or connect to the webcast LINK 10 – 15 minutes before it begins. Dial-in and webcast information to participate is as follows:
Live Dial-In (Domestic): (833) 470-1428
Live Dial-In (International): (929) 526-1599
Participant access code : 504894
Live Webcast URL:
A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National Corporation's website at CamdenNationalCorporation
prior to the meeting. The transcript and replay of the conference call will also be made available on Camden National's website following the conference call.
About Camden National Corporation
Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC ) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $5.7 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 57 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational . Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.
SOURCE Camden National Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02102024003732001241ID1108740386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.