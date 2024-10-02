Princess Sumaya Patronizes 30Th Graduation Ceremony Of Namesake University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 2 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at Princess Sumaya University for (PSUT), presided over the graduation ceremony for the 30th batch of students.Princess Sumaya opened the five-day ceremony with a moment of silence and the recitation of al-Fatiha in honor of the martyrs of Gaza, expressing solidarity with them and recognizing their sacrifice and resilience.Princess Sumaya congratulated the graduates and their families, with special recognition given to the top-performing students in the King Abdullah I Faculty of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, as well as the university's undergraduate programs. She also honored students who excelled in international competitions, commending the 30th graduating class as a new generation of achievers contributing to the nation's progress.She encouraged the graduates to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead, expressing pride in the university's students and alumni, who have distinguished themselves in fields such as computer science, engineering, and business technology.Princess Sumaya paid tribute to the late Engineer Raja Samawi, recognizing his pivotal contributions to Al Hassan Science City and the development of the university's infrastructure. His legacy of dedication and excellence, she noted, continues to inspire innovation and learning.Wijdan Abul Haija, President of the PSUT, highlighted the university's four decades of excellence in providing high-quality education centered on technology and innovation. She noted that the PSUT has made significant strides in infrastructure, academic programs, and international partnerships, making it a leader in higher education and a model of progress and creativity.Abul Haija also pointed out that PSUT has the highest graduate employment rate in Jordan, with 95 percent of its graduates securing jobs. The university achieved a score of 3.8 out of 4 in the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) employability assessment of Jordanian university graduates.During the ceremony, Princess Sumaya honored several distinguished students, including Zain Shuraidah, the top student in accounting, and Sandy Yaqoub Mikel, who received the Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan Award for Distinguished Student in Electrical Power and Energy Engineering. Students who excelled in international competitions were also recognized.In addition, Princess Sumaya honored Sami Samirat for his 15 years of dedicated service as a member of PSUT's Board of Trustees. She congratulated him on his recent appointment as Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, praising his role in advancing technology and innovation in Jordan.Princess Sumaya also honored the university's clinic physician, Dr. Murad Jallad, and security officer Salem Anzi for their service, as they reached retirement.In a special moment, she presented the graduation certificate of the late student Oraib Sahli to his family. Sahli had completed a master's degree in data science shortly before his passing.