Iranian President Arrives In Doha

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Doha Wednesday, on an official visit to the country.



Dr. Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE the of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar Ali Salehabadi.

