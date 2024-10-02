Iranian President Arrives In Doha
Date
10/2/2024 2:10:35 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Doha Wednesday, on an official visit to the country.
Dr. Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar Ali Salehabadi.
MENAFN02102024000067011011ID1108740293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.