Top 10 Outbound Tourism Expenditure Markets, 2024: Assessment Of Spending Habits, Destination Markets, Outbound Trips, And Revenue Expenditure
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outbound tourism Spending Habits in the Top 10 Expenditure Markets (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the top 10 countries in terms of outbound spending expenditure. This report provides an insight into the top 10 expenditure markets, their significant destination markets and spending habits in the destination markets. It also provides insight into the initiatives and promotions undertaken by the highest outbound spending markets and outlook for the future.
Reasons to Buy
This report provides clear insight into developments in highest outbound spending tourism markets. The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to outbound departures, traveler spending, and important destination markets. Learn about the key trends, opportunities and challenges in outbound destination markets.
Key Topics Covered
Snapshot
Top 10 Expenditure Markets in Focus
United States: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
Germany: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
United Kingdom: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
China: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
France: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
Australia: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
Canada: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
Singapore: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
Italy: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
India: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits
Outlook
Appendix
References
Terminology and Definitions
List of Figures
Figure 1: Top 10 outbound tourism expenditure in 2023 ($ Billion)
Figure 3: US total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 4: US outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 5: Germany total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 6: Germany outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 7: United Kingdom total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 8: United Kingdom outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 9: China total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 10: China outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 11: France total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 12: France outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 13: Australia total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 14: Australia outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 15: Canada total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 16: Canada outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 17: Singapore total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 18: Singapore outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 19: Italy total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 20: Italy outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 21: India total outbound trips (Million)
Figure 22: India outbound tourism expenditure ($ Billion)
Figure 23: Top 10 outbound expenditure markets, 2023 vs. 2028 ($ Billion)
