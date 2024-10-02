Four Large-Capacity Reservoirs Being Constructed In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency is constructing four
large-capacity reservoirs in the Aghdam region,
Azernews reports.
As part of the Great Return plan, all structures that were
destroyed by the enemy in the city of Aghdam, Karabakh, since its
liberation are being rebuilt. Under the "Construction of External
Water Supply, Sewerage, and Rainwater Systems in Residential Areas
of the Liberated Territories" project, work in the areas of water
supply and sewage in Aghdam is being carried out swiftly,
intensively, and in a planned manner.
Mahir Hamidov, the technical supervision engineer, stated that
within the framework of the project for Aghdam's external water
supply, sewerage, and rainwater collector, the construction of two
reservoirs with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters at an elevation
of 440 meters, and two reservoirs with a capacity of 7,500 cubic
meters at an elevation of 410 meters, is ongoing.“Currently, the
reinforced concrete work for the first chamber of the 10,000 cubic
meter reservoir is nearly complete, and the foundation concrete for
the second chamber has been laid. Approximately 80% of the
construction is completed. The reinforced concrete work for the
7,500 cubic meter reservoir is also nearing completion."
He also noted that construction of the main line from Garagaya
is ongoing, with 6.5 kilometers of the 9-kilometer main line
completed.
For the connection of both reservoirs to the city network,
polyethylene water pipes with a diameter of 710 mm are being
installed. Of the 2,500 meters of pipes to be laid from the
reservoirs to the city network, 2,332 meters have been
completed.
At the same time, the construction of the sewer collector under
the project continues, with 1.8 kilometers of the 6-kilometer line
installed.
Construction has also begun on one of the two planned
sub-artesian wells. Former displaced residents are being involved
in the reconstruction efforts in the liberated areas, and their
suggestions are taken into account during project
implementation.
The reconstruction of Aghdam's water infrastructure will
contribute to improving the quality of life for current residents
and those returning to their homes in the future.
MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108739616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.