Advancing Health Equity: BWISE To Host Biomedical Innovation Networking Event During The 2024 Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) Annual Conference

BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2024 -- Addressing disparities in healthcare requires innovative solutions that prioritize equity for underserved communities. Black Women in Science and Engineering (BWISE) is proud to announce the "Health Equity through Biomedical Innovation" networking event, taking place on October 23, at the Baltimore Center. This event will be held during the 2024 Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) Annual .

This reception event is a unique opportunity for professionals and students in the biomedical engineering and healthcare fields to engage directly with experts that are driving advancements in health equity through cutting-edge biomedical innovations. Attendees will have the chance to network, collaborate, and exchange ideas with others working to reshape the healthcare landscape and improve outcomes for marginalized communities.

The "Health Equity through Biomedical Innovation" event stands out for its focus on inclusivity and the acknowledgement of the role that underrepresented groups play in the biomedical field. This reception is designed to foster meaningful conversations, inspire action, and create opportunities for collaboration between professionals, students, and industry leaders dedicated to driving equity in healthcare.

We welcome organizations that are interested in sponsoring this event to engage with talented graduate students and professionals committed to advancing health equity. For more details on sponsorship packages or partnership opportunities, contact;

Erika Jefferson at [email protected] or 404-461-9964.

About BWISE

Black Women in Science & Engineering (BWISE) is a 501(c)3 organization founded by Erika Jefferson to support underrepresented women and bridge the leadership gap for Black women in STEM. BWISE's mission is to help STEM professionals with career advancement through personal and professional development. The organization provides a platform for women to connect and share career experiences, fostering professional growth and leadership. Visit for more information.

About BMES

The Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) is a professional society dedicated to promoting the education and advancement of biomedical engineering worldwide. BMES fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation in the biomedical field, aiming to advance human health through biomedical innovation. To learn more, visit .

