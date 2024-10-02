IBN Named Media Sponsor For GCN Investor Expo; Investorwire Announced As Official Newswire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today its inaugural engagement as a Sponsor of the upcoming GCN Investor . The acclaimed event will be held on October 17, 2024, at the Marriott Renaissance, 4500 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92660. InvestorWire is an Official Newswire of the conference.



The upcoming GCN Investor Expo is a power-packed event that brings together investors with a passion for solving problems and founders with solutions. By connecting capital, development, marketing, and brain power, the GCN Investor Expo accelerates world class brands and is uniquely crafted to cover all aspects of global investment and impact - investment, financing, development, technology and management of all major investment verticals and company stages. The insights-packed agenda is designed on the recommendations of a decorated advisory council with deep expertise in these areas.

The platform connects 400+ investors, founders, brokers, network executives, financial service providers, thought leaders, angel investors, venture capitalists, family offices, investment banks, private equity representatives, high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), hedge fund managers, and C-suite leaders, while providing best-in-class educational, investing and high-powered networking opportunities.

Experts and industry veterans will share their perspectives on a wide spectrum of important issues including core demand drivers; prevailing macroeconomic fundamentals; trends, risks, strategies, and opportunities in the current environment; financing development tools and strategies; capital requirements, compliance and debt financing; and sustainable value generation.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will harness its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference's visibility through a vast array of strategic tools and influential digital channels. This approach aims to expand the recognition of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself, leveraging the power of multi-brand social media technologies and IBN's expansive syndication network.

During the event, IBN analysts will conduct on-site interviews with leading thinkers and market experts on a wide spectrum of pressing topics. These interactions and insights will be widely distributed through IBN's expansive network.

Josh Bois, CEO, Global Capital Network said,“At Global Capital Network (GCN), we are thrilled offer truly unique educational and business networking experiences to seasoned professionals, covering a wide spectrum of high-impact areas. In light of the Fed's recent hard reversal on interest rates, ongoing geopolitical frictions, mega-trends in technology, and concerns about sluggish economic activity and cautious optimism around a soft landing, GCN's world-class speakers shall deliver invaluable insights to attendees on the current state of the market. As a leader in strategic communications, we are pleased to partner IBN to manage our media presence and generate greater awareness among target audiences. In particular, we look forward to the highly-knowledgeable at IBN conducting in-person interviews with key experts at the conference. We encourage all investors and financial market participants to register for the October event.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, added,“Global Capital Network (GCN) is an industry-leading agency with a strong track record of producing highly-successful financial events. Their exceptional network of seasoned investors and industry experts is central to a truly illuminating experience. Given the tensions in the global economic climate, this is a timely moment for invited speakers to draw on a wealth of expertise and share their unique perspectives on the investment landscape and ensuring robust portfolio management. Marking our inaugural collaboration with GCN, we at IBN are looking forward to robustly supporting their vision to drive impact for billions by accelerating funding to innovative brands and unlocking the potential of transformative investments, advisory and future growth. IBN will leverage our extensive network of thousands of downstream publishers and deploy cutting-edge social media strategies to enhance visibility among millions of investors and associated parties such as investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public. Our team of skilled analysts will also conduct insightful and thought-provoking interviews with acclaimed investors and industry stalwarts at the conference which will be distributed through our extensive publishing network. We look forward to working side by side with GCN's highly professional and experienced team for many years to come.”

Live proceedings shall also be streamed through Zoom ensuring access to 100+ capital sources that were unable to attend in person.

For more information on the event, and to book General or VIP tickets, visit,



About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN's Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...