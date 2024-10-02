New Alkaline Water Machine By Invigorated Water Improves Water Quality And Retains Essential Minerals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Mara ́s family

Alkaline Water Machine

Alkaline Water Machine

Invigorated Water introduces its new Alkaline Water Machine, engineered to remove heavy metals while maintaining essential minerals.

- Dr. Mara WeinsteiNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invigorated Water introduces its new Alkaline Water Machine . Designed to remove heavy metals while retaining essential minerals, this countertop filter dispenser is a great solution for improving your water quality and overall health. With a capacity of 300 gallons and three multi-stage pH001 filters included, it provides a sustainable, convenient, and cost-effective way to ensure your water is pure and invigorating.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while tap water in the U.S. is among the safest globally, it may still contain contaminants such as nitrates, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and fecal coliforms, including E. coli. The risk is higher for private well owners who need to regularly test for additional contaminants like lead, arsenic, mercury, and radium. Invigorated Water's Alkaline Water Machine is engineered to address these concerns, offering a reliable solution to filter out unwanted particles while keeping beneficial minerals like calcium and magnesium intact.5 Key Features of the Alkaline Water Machine:1) High pH Alkaline Water Dispenser: Increases water pH up to 9, promoting hydration and supporting the body's pH balance.2) Multi-Stage Filters: Each dispenser comes with three pH001 filters capable of purifying up to 288 gallons of water, ensuring long-lasting value.3) Sustainable Design: Made from BPA-free, food-grade materials, the dispenser aligns with environmental sustainability by reducing plastic waste.4) Compact and Convenient: Designed to fit on countertops or refrigerator shelves, making it suitable for both homes and offices.5) Water Quality Association Membership: As a member of the Water Quality Association, Invigorated Water meets the highest industry standards for water safety and quality.Health and Wellness Benefits:The Alkaline Water Machine effectively removes heavy metals and contaminants while preserving vital minerals like calcium and magnesium. High-pH water is associated with improved hydration and potential benefits for gut, digestive, liver, and heart health.The Importance of Alkaline Water:Alkaline water is known for its ability to neutralize acidity in the body, potentially reducing acid reflux and enhancing hydration more effectively than regular water. The Invigorated Water Machine raises water's pH level to as high as 9, offering a balanced drinking experience that supports overall health.Filtration Process:The multi-stage filtration system not only increases water's pH but also removes harmful contaminants while retaining beneficial minerals. Each filter purifies up to 288 gallons, providing clean, alkaline water for months.Environmental Sustainability:By reducing the need for single-use plastic bottles, the Alkaline Water Machine offers an eco-conscious choice for homes and offices. Constructed from BPA-free, food-grade materials, it supports a sustainable lifestyle.About Invigorated Water:Invigorated Water delivers innovative water filtration solutions designed to enhance health and well-being. As a member of the Water Quality Association, the company upholds the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.Availability:The Invigorated Alkaline Water Machine is now available for purchase on the Invigorated Water website , as well as through major online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.Contact Information:For more information, please visit

Candace Wilson

Invigorated Water

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.