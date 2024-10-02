Getinsured Signs Four-Year Contract With Bewell To Modernize And Evolve New Mexico's State-Based Health Insurance Exchange

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

health Insurance Exchange Image' Width='400' Height='145'/>



BeWell New Mexico's Health Insurance Exchange

GetInsured Logo (PRNewsfoto/GetInsured)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GetInsured , the leading provider of state-based health insurance exchange (SBE) technology platforms and associated consumer assistance centers, is pleased to announce a four-year partnership with BeWell , New Mexico's Health Insurance Marketplace. Under this contract, GetInsured will modernize, configure, and operate the technology platform and Consumer Engagement Center for New Mexico's SBE, ensuring the State is equipped to meet future goals and visions. The new platform is scheduled to go live in the fall of 2025, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of New Mexico's health insurance marketplace.

This partnership between GetInsured and BeWell represents the next phase in New Mexico's efforts to innovate and enhance its health insurance exchange. The collaboration aligns with New Mexico's broader initiative to revamp its SBE, which includes a comprehensive brand overhaul. BeWell is dedicated to supporting the health of New Mexicans by providing essential health insurance assistance and connecting residents with financial support. The enhanced platform will continue to tell this story, building awareness and appreciation of the mission to improve health and healthcare across the state.

The comprehensive modernization will elevate the platform's capabilities, allowing New Mexicans to benefit from an intuitive user experience, improved customer service, and greater access to affordable health care. The partnership will provide consumers with a streamlined application process, allowing them to apply for eligibility and enrollment in a qualified health plan, including eligibility for financial assistance. In the 2024 plan year alone, BeWell served over 57,000 New Mexicans who enrolled in medical and/or dental coverage.

"Since its launch in 2013, BeWell has been instrumental in providing New Mexicans with access to affordable health coverage," said Bruce Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer of BeWell. "We are committed to enhancing the health and well-being of residents across our state. As we embark on this new chapter, we're excited to strengthen our role in supporting the ongoing health needs of our residents, ensuring they have the tools and resources necessary to live healthier, more fulfilling lives."

"This is a significant milestone in our continued effort to connect New Mexicans with the coverage they need," said Chini Krishnan, Founder and CEO of GetInsured. "We are excited to deliver a top-tier enrollment experience tailored for New Mexico. I am confident in a promising and fruitful future, one that will ultimately grant more individuals the vital health care access they deserve."

For individuals and families in New Mexico who do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare or lack access to an employer-sponsored health plan, BeWell serves as a value-based partner, connecting them to health insurance that improves health, well-being, and peace of mind. All health plans offered through BeWell meet the essential health benefits required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including ambulatory patient services, emergency services, hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, mental health and substance use disorder services, prescription drugs, and more.

About GetInsured: GetInsured is a leading technology provider for state-based health insurance exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant cloud-based SaaS technology platform and integrated consumer assistance center operations. Our platform empowers states to run their exchanges efficiently, achieve cost savings, and have greater autonomy over their insurance markets, contributing to broader health reform goals. With a trusted track record, GetInsured serves as a technology partner for states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington, delivering exceptional service and seamless interactions for agents, brokers, assisters, and consumers alike.

About BeWell, New Mexico's Health Insurance Exchange

BeWell was created to help individuals and small businesses get access to affordable health insurance plans. BeWell helps consumers compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. BeWell also helps individuals determine whether they are eligible for premium assistance and if so, at what level. Through BeWell, small businesses are able to purchase competitively priced health insurance plans and offer their employees the ability to choose from an array of plans. Enrollment Counselors and insurance agents are available throughout the state to help with signing up for health insurance. To find more information on BeWell, New Mexico's Health Insurance Exchange, visit BeWell or call us at 1-833-ToBeWell (1-833-862-3935).

Media Contacts:

Marissa Schwartz, GetInsured,

[email protected]

SOURCE GETINSURED

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED