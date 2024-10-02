Sampo Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 2 October 2024 at 3:00 pm EEST
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Torbjörn Magnusson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 80026/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,042 Unit price: 41.9316 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 7,042 Volume weighted average price: 41.9316 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-10-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,045 Unit price: 41.915 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 7,045 Volume weighted average price: 41.915 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 14,087 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
