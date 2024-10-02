Cleanfarms Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides And Old Livestock/Equine Medications In Northern Saskatchewan Starting In October

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting next week, Northern Saskatchewan farmers can safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine medications through a Cleanfarms program.



Cleanfarms is operating 20 single-day collection events at local ag retailer locations throughout the province starting on Monday, October 7 and ending Friday, October 11.

“Every time we're here, farmers participate in this program because having safe, reliable ways to manage these materials is important to them. Collection events offer an opportunity for farmers to dispose of the materials that may have built up on their farms over the past few years at no charge.” says Cleanfarms' Executive Director Barry Friesen.“It's beneficial to our team as well, because these events allow us to connect with farmers in different regions each year and learn more about their circumstances, all while providing a service that's valuable for them and their community as a whole.”

The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials safely.

Since the program began, more than 4.53 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 74,500 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across Canada.

This year's Northern Saskatchewan collection events run from 9am - 4pm in:

Biggar – October 8 – Parrish & Heimbecker, 12 km West of Biggar on Hwy. 14, S0K 0M0

Broderick – October 11 – Rack Petroleum Ltd., Broderick Access and Hwy. 15, S0H 0L0

Carrot River – October 8 – Richardson Pioneer, 265 2nd St., S0E 0L0

Hafford – October 9 – AgriTeam Services Inc., 11 km West of Hafford on Hwy. 340, Turn North on Jackson Rd., S0J 1A0

Humboldt – October 10 – Humboldt Co-op, 10564 Crawley Rd., S0K 2A0

Imperial – October 11 – Richardson Pioneer, 1 mile North on Hwy. 2, S0G 2J0

Kindersley – October 9 – Corridor Co-op Country Store, 2289 Hwy. 2, B0N 1Y0

Meadow Lake – October 7 – Meadow Lake Co-op, 513 9th St. W., S9X 1Y5

Melfort – October 9 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 810 Saskatchewan Dr. W., S0E 1A0

Neilburg – October 11 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 300 Railway Ave. E., S0M 2C0

Norquay – October 8 – Norquay Co-op, 13 Hwy. 49 E., S0A 2V0

North Battleford – October 10 – Cargill Ltd., 12202 Durum Ave., S9A 2Y8

Porcupine Plain – October 7 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, Hwy. 23 W., S0E 1H0

Prince Albert – October 10 – Lake County Co-op, 4075 5th Ave. E., S6W 0A5

Rosetown – October 10 – Rack Petroleum Ltd., 3 miles North East of Rosetown on Hwy. 7, 32 Airport Rd., S0L 2V0

Rosthern – October 11 – Blair's Crop Solutions, N.E. 33-42-3 West of the 3rd, 2 km West of Rosthern, S0K 3R0

Spiritwood – October 8 – Simplot Grower Solutions, 1⁄2 mile on Hwy. 24 N., S0J 2M0

Wilkie – October 7 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 11⁄2 miles West of Wilkie on Hwy. 14, S0K 4W0

Wynyard – October 9 – Wynyard Co-op Assoc. Ltd., 571 South Service Rd., S0A 4T0

Yorkton – October 7 – SynergyAG, 21 Rocky Mountain Way Rd. (Hwy. 9 S.), S3N 4B2

More details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under“what to recycle & where”.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

Unwanted (or“obsolete”) agricultural pesticides including seed treatment (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label; including used miticide strips).

Commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label).

Livestock/equine medications that are used on-farm in the rearing of livestock, poultry or horses in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number, notification number or Pest Control Product number on the label).

The program does NOT accept:

Treated seed/seed that is treated

Fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product

Full and unopened jugs of adjuvant or surfactant

Needles or sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants and sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

Domestic pesticides, fertilizers and animal health products

Any other household hazardous waste

Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Collection events will return to Northern Saskatchewan in 2027.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

Contact:

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications

... | 647-557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at