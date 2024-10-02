Ajmal Perfumes Unveils New Luxury Fragrances In The UAE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) -Golden Hawk, Blue Hawk, and Feather Blossom-

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1st Oct 2024: Ajmal Perfumes, a global farm-to-fragrance brand with seven decades of craftsmanship in the intricate art of perfumery, proudly announces the exclusive launch of three new scents – Golden Hawk, Blue Hawk, and Feather Blossom in UAE. Each fragrance is meticulously crafted to embody elegance, sophistication, and the region's taste for luxurious perfumes.

Golden Hawk is a bold and refined fragrance, opening with vibrant citrus and spice, followed by a floral heart of lavender and orange blossom. Its rich base of patchouli, sandalwood, and labdanum, with hints of leather and caramel, provides an opulent finish. The gold-accented bottle reflects its powerful and luxurious appeal.

Blue Hawk offers a fresh, dynamic scent. Bergamot and lemon create a crisp opening, leading to a juniper and lavender heart. Cedarwood and amber form a warm, elegant base, all housed in a sleek matte blue bottle that exudes understated sophistication.

Feather Blossom captures elegance and charm. Blackcurrant and lychee top notes blend seamlessly with tuberose and jasmine at its heart, finishing with a creamy base of amber, sandalwood, and vanilla. The emerald, green bottle, adorned with a crystal-studded cap, complements the fragrance's graceful appeal.

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, said, ' At Ajmal Perfumes, our legacy is woven into every scent we create. With over seven decades of craftsmanship, we are committed to crafting fragrances that reflect the essence of elegance and luxury. The launch of three new exclusive fragrances not only honours our rich heritage but also showcases our dedication to innovation and the discerning tastes of our customers. Each fragrance is a testament to our passion for the art of perfumery, designed to evoke emotions and create lasting memories.”

The three new fragrances are now available exclusively across Ajmal Perfumes' UAE showrooms and can be purchased online via the official Ajmal Perfumes e-commerce platform.

With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Ajmal Perfumes continues to be a key player in the world of luxury perfumery, offering an extensive portfolio of Western and Oriental fragrances. Ajmal's commitment to quality and craftsmanship has earned it a loyal following across the Middle East and beyond, with over 240 exclusive showrooms in the region.