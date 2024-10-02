Europe Military Ground Vehicle Research Report 2024-2029: Strategic Partnerships Between Companies Is Driving Unprecedented Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Ground Vehicle Market, Europe, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis of the European military ground vehicle covers trends, challenges, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. An overview of the regional conflicts, recent developments, and main competitors in the field is also provided.

The Russo-Ukrainian War has led to an increase in the production of military equipment by the European defense industry. Several European countries are carrying out large-scale military modernization programs, where they greatly invest in the sustainment of legacy ground vehicles and acquire new, modern platforms. The demand for upgrade kits, spare parts (especially those with modular components), and MRO services will ensure long-term growth.

The purchasing power of European countries has increased because of the launch of various defense-related funding programs and strategies that aim to boost the growth of European defense companies, especially small businesses. However, some joint development projects have encountered difficulties due to internal policy disagreements and constrained technology sharing, which could halt growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Military Ground Vehicle Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Analysis

Market Factsheet

Market Participant Analysis

Market Trend Analysis

Representative Joint Programs

Country Profile: The United Kingdom (UK)

Relevant Investments and Projects: The United Kingdom

Country Profile: France

Relevant Investments and Projects: France

Country Profile: Germany

Relevant Investments and Projects: Germany

Country Profile: Italy

Relevant Investments and Projects: Italy

Country Profile: Ukraine

Other Notable Countries Conclusions and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Modular Configurations

Growth Opportunity 2: Digitization and Cybersecurity Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Ground Vehicles

