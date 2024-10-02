Govinda Bullet Incident: Raveena Tandon Pays A Visit To The Actor In Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Raveena Tandon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie 'Ghudchadi', paid a visit to Govinda at a hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

The is currently under observation in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the foot. Raveena didn't speak to the media, and straightaway walked inside the hospital building.

Earlier, the actor's wife Sunita Ahuja gave an update on the actor's health. The actor's wife spoke to the outside the hospital, and said that Govinda is recuperating well.

She told the media stationed outside the hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai,“I think tomorrow or day after tomorrow, he will get the discharge. With everyone's blessings, with the blessings of all the fans, he has completely recovered. We are praying for him everywhere”.

She further mentioned,“He has a lot of fans everywhere. We are praying for him everywhere, in the temple, in the dargah. With everyone's blessings, he is completely fine. I would like to say to the fans, don't panic. He is completely fine. After a few months, he will start dancing again. Thank you so much”.

Govinda reportedly misfired his gun while cleaning his closet during the wee hours of Tuesday. He suffered an injury to his foot. As per media reports, a small part of the lock of his gun was broken which didn't inhibit the accidental firing of the gun. The actor was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the unfortunate incident happened because of the gun's broken lock. At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu.