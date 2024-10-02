President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of Int'l Conference On Addressing Issues Of Missing Persons

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
addressed the participants of an International conference on
"Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons: Upholding Families' Right
to Know the Truth", Azernews reports.
"Dear conference participants!
I welcome you to the international conference on the problem of
missing persons.
The organization of the second international conference on the
issue of missing persons during armed conflicts in Azerbaijan and
on the initiative of our country is further evidence of the
relevance of this topic and the importance of stepping up global
effort to resolve the problem.
The tragedy of missing persons is one of the grave consequences
of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. As a result of the
First Karabakh War, up to 4,000 Azerbaijanis have been considered
missing for more than 30 years. Among them are civilians, including
children and women. Six Azerbaijani citizens went missing in the
2020 Patriotic War.
The new facts identified after the liberation of Azerbaijani
lands from the occupation have again confirmed again the witness
testimonies regarding the atrocities committed against the missing
Azerbaijanis. As a result of the exhumation work in the mass graves
discovered in those territories, irrefutable evidence has been
collected that the persons Armenia took prisoner and hostage were
subjected to torture, violence and inhumane treatment, and
killed.
Tomorrow, together with the diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan,
you will visit one of the mass graves in Sirkhavand village of
Aghdara district. During the Armenian occupation, the Shusha prison
functioned as a concentration camp where Azerbaijani prisoners and
hostages were kept and tortured.
There is sufficient photo and video evidence in open sources and
on the Internet of the inhumane acts committed by Armenia against
Azerbaijanis during the First Karabakh War. Although some of those
who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity are facing
justice in Azerbaijan today, not a single person has been held to
account for this in Armenia. On the contrary, they have been
treated as heroes.
At the same time, military criminals and commanders in Armenia
stated at different times that they had information about mass
graves. Nevertheless, Armenia still refuses to provide information
about the location of these graves, including the remains of the
National Hero of Azerbaijan, Natig Gasimov.
Armenia should abandon its destructive position and fulfil its
obligations arising from international humanitarian law. If Armenia
is genuinely interested in achieving peace with Azerbaijan, then it
must strongly condemn the atrocities committed against the captured
Azerbaijanis hostages and prisoners and punish the perpetrators.
This could also be an effective confidence-building measure between
the two countries.
The government of Azerbaijan takes all necessary steps to
determine the fate of missing persons. Since 1993, the State
Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages has
been fulfilling this humanitarian mission. After the Patriotic War,
the activities of the Commission were further expanded, achieving
good results. The 155 persons missing in the First Karabakh War
were identified and they were buried with military honors.
Until now, our governmental institutions, relatives of missing
persons and representatives of civil society have repeatedly
appealed to various international organizations, but unfortunately,
we are faced with double standards in this issue as well. Relevant
international institutions should not remain silent in response to
these appeals and must take decisive action.
As a responsible member of the international community,
Azerbaijan views the issue of missing persons during armed
conflicts not only as its own problem, but also as a global one
faced by several countries around the world. The fact that a
resolution on missing persons is put forward in the UN General
Assembly at the initiative of our country every two years and
adopted by consensus is an integral part of our efforts to raise
international awareness on this issue.
Therefore, we are of the opinion that there is a need to create
a special mechanism for missing persons within the framework of the
UN in order to ensure that the issue receives the necessary
international attention.
In conclusion, I wish the conference success and express my
confidence that it will make a valuable contribution to global
action towards clarifying the fate of missing persons.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 1 October 2024"
