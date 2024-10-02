Israel edges closer to launching ground operation in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) As Israel edges closer to launching a ground operation in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah stands at a crossroads, facing unprecedented challenges to its stability and effectiveness. The recent removal of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has intensified scrutiny over Iran’s potential response to the wave of military actions directed against its ally. Tehran's communication has been notably ambiguous; while it professes steadfast support for Hezbollah, it simultaneously exhibits hesitation to become embroiled in a wider regional war that could threaten its fragile standing. This internal conflict likely stems from concerns about the repercussions of any aggressive action, especially the possibility of inflicting damage on civilian infrastructure in Israel.



In recent weeks, the narrative surrounding Hezbollah has dramatically shifted. Once viewed as a vital component of Iran's strategic efforts against Israel, the group is now perceived as a liability that Tehran seems eager to manage from a distance. This shift has led to a crisis of confidence within Hezbollah, casting doubt on its operational strength. Although some observers argue that the organization’s power has been overstated, it is critical to recognize its remaining capabilities, particularly its proficiency in rocket and drone warfare. Any Israeli ground offensive poses a significant risk, as Hezbollah retains the ability to cause considerable harm and has an established military presence entrenched in the region.



Internally, Hezbollah is experiencing considerable turmoil and a pervasive atmosphere of distrust. The organization grapples with an existential crisis, marked by skepticism toward its technological resources and leadership. In Beirut, uncertainty reigns as the future of Hezbollah and its affiliation with Iran hang in the balance. As the group waits for guidance from Tehran, the prevailing lack of direction compounds the existing complexities of the situation, leaving both Hezbollah and its Iranian supporters in a precarious and uncertain position. This evolving landscape suggests a critical moment for both entities, as they navigate the intricate web of regional politics and military realities.

