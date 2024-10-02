VHP Slams Manish Sisodia Over Viral 'Tilak' Video, Seeks AAP's Clarification

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Wednesday slammed former Delhi Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia, sharing a where the AAP leader is seen wiping off a 'Tilak' from his forehead.

The video, circulating on social media, shows Sisodia attending a public event where 'Tilak' was applied to his forehead by attendees as part of a welcoming gesture. However, the video captures him wiping it off soon after.

Expressing his discontent, Bansal took to his X handle to question Sisodia's actions.

"So much hatred for Tilak ..?? See, this is probably Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, on whom the public welcomed him by applying a Tilak on his forehead and putting a shawl on him and immediately after getting the photo clicked, he wiped off the Tilak with the same shawl!" she said.

In his post, he further challenged Sisodia, writing, "Manish Sisodia, is that not true? Did you become a Hindu just to get a photo taken? Or is this video a miracle of AI? Please clarify!"

While speaking to IANS, the VHP spokesperson raised serious questions and demanded clarification from both Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the video's authenticity.

He called on them to confirm whether the footage was real or a doctored deepfake video.

"If this video of Manish Sisodia is true," Bansal said, "Then the question arises: why does he have so much hatred and contempt for 'Tilak' and Hindu beliefs? Do AAP leaders visit Hanuman Temples only for photo opportunities and electoral gains?"

The video has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many questioning Sisodia's actions and his stance on Hindu traditions.