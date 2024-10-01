Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
Date
10/1/2024 6:30:48 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Heritage financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA ) (the "Company" or "Heritage") anticipates issuing its third quarter earnings release on Thursday, October 24, 2024 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.
Participants may register for the call using the LINK below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time. Register for the call with the below link:
#/share/fd5d62be-e088-44f3-b0ac-2bfd0af14a79
You may also access the conference call utilizing the numbers listed below:
|
Live Conference Call
|
(833) 470-1428
|
|
Access Code 493684
The conference call will be recorded and will be available following the live conference call for replay twenty-four hours a day ending October 31, 2024.
|
Replay of Conference Call
|
(866) 813-9403
|
|
Access Code 423520
Questions regarding the conference call may be directed to Kaylene Lahn at 360-943-1500.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at .
SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108736989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.