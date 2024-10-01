عربي


Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date And Conference Call


10/1/2024 6:30:48 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Heritage financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA ) (the "Company" or "Heritage") anticipates issuing its third quarter earnings release on Thursday, October 24, 2024 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

Participants may register for the call using the LINK below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time. Register for the call with the below link:

#/share/fd5d62be-e088-44f3-b0ac-2bfd0af14a79

You may also access the conference call utilizing the numbers listed below:

Live Conference Call

(833) 470-1428

Access Code 493684

The conference call will be recorded and will be available following the live conference call for replay twenty-four hours a day ending October 31, 2024.

Replay of Conference Call

(866) 813-9403

Access Code 423520

Questions regarding the conference call may be directed to Kaylene Lahn at 360-943-1500.

About Heritage Financial
 Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at .

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

PR Newswire

