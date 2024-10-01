Blue Shield Of California Combines Cutting-Edge Technology And High-Touch Care To Enhance Medicare Products And Services For Seniors

"Blue Shield of California continually strives to improve the quality of care for our Medicare members," said Alex Uhm, vice president and general manager of Medicare at Blue Shield of California. "Seniors face real challenges, from managing complex medication schedules to accessing the right care when they need it. By leveraging innovative technology and personalizing care, we're simplifying health care and making it easier for our members to navigate their health needs."

New enhancements and collaborations



Amazon Pharmacy : Starting January 1, 2025, Blue Shield will offer additional pharmacy service options for members, including home delivery from Amazon Pharmacy at no additional cost and tools to find the lowest-cost medications. Members also will have phone access to pharmacists 24/7 through Amazon Pharmacy.

Member Health Record : Launched earlier this year, the Member Health Record provides members with easy, digital access to their health information and medical history – including visit information, lab results, health reminders and more – all within the Blue Shield member app and website. Blue Zones ChallengeTM app : Accessible through Wellvolution at no additional cost, this first-of-its-kind program helps members adopt lifestyle habits from Blue Zones, regions around the world where people live longer, healthier and happier lives than those who do not live in those areas.

During the 2025 Annual Enrollment Period, Blue Shield offers an array of Medicare coverage options tailored to meet the varied needs of Medicare beneficiaries across the state.

Blue Shield Medicare Advantage Plan highlights





Broad range of plans: Blue Shield provides a diverse selection of Medicare Advantage Plans, including a PPO option in Orange and San Diego counties, ensuring flexibility and comprehensive coverage.



Comprehensive medical benefits: Most plans include minimal or no copays for physician visits, and inpatient and outpatient hospital care.



SilverSneakers®

fitness program: Available at no extra cost, this benefit provides free memberships at thousands of participating gyms across California, as well as access to live and on-demand virtual classes that seniors can access from their home.



Enhanced benefits in Blue Shield TotalDual Plan (HMO D-SNP), available in Los Angeles and San Diego Counties:





Prescription drugs: $0 covered Part D prescription drugs for all members across all tiers.





Grocery benefits: Members receive a $50 monthly allowance through the Healthy Benefits card to purchase nutritious food to support healthy diets and overall wellness.





Hearing-aid allowance: Up to $1,500 per year is available for hearing aids and two hearing aid fittings and evaluations (applies to both ears combined).





Transportation support: Members have access to 48 one-way trips per year for both medical and non-medical transportation needs, including visits to fitness locations, grocery stores, and healthcare appointments.



Over-the-counter benefit: Members receive $70 monthly allowance for items such as aspirin, vitamins, cold and cough preparations, and bandages are covered under this benefit.

Concierge services:

Dedicated agents assist Medicare Advantage members with scheduling appointments with primary care physicians and specialists, obtaining test results and medical equipment, and closing care gaps.

Medicare Supplement Plan: This plan supplements Original Medicare coverage and offers members the flexibility to visit any doctor who accepts Medicare. Some Blue Shield Medicare Supplement plans have extra benefits for members, such as vision, hearing aids, and acupuncture and chiropractic services.

For more information about Blue Shield's Medicare and Medicare Supplement Plan offerings, please visit blueshieldcamedicare .



About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,100 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $77 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

